Local News
National Cultural Centre set for major restoration as design phase advances
16 June 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The National Cultural Centre (NCC) is set to undergo a comprehensive restoration and modernisation this year, following the completion of its design and procurement phases. This major infrastructure upgrade forms part of the government’s reaffirmed commitment to preserving and elevating the nation’s premier cultural institution. This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Culture, […]
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