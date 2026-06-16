Local News
Parliamentary Committees reconstituted as MPs elected across key oversight bodies
16 June 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Chairpersons for several parliamentary committees were elected on Monday following the reconstitution of a number of committees during a series of meetings convened by Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, in the Parliamentary Chambers. Conducted in accordance with the Standing Orders and established parliamentary practice, the process saw Members of Parliament (MPs) select leaders […]
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