Mazaruni Prison escapee still at large

See full statement from the Guyana Prison Service:

Although a joint operation is in effect to recapture convicted rapist, Akeem Wong, who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison Compound in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) early this morning, the man remains at large.

A team comprising of Joint Services members is making every effort, using water, air and land patrols in a bid to find the escapee.

Wong and another inmate Gilbert Gill were labouring in the wood bush in the custody of Prison Officer Torres.

While on duty, Wong asked to use the washroom and officer Torres granted him the permission.

However, about five minutes later, Officer Torres decided to check on Wong. It was then that he (Wong) was discovered missing, and an alarm was raised.

The public has been urged to exercise caution and vigilance and report any sightings or information regarding Akeem Wong’s whereabouts to the authorities immediately.

The Guyana Prison Service noted that every effort is being made to ensure the swift and safe apprehension of the escaped prisoner.