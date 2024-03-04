Massy WCPL sets new viewership record

TAROUBA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – SEPTEMBER 10: Hayley Matthews, captain of Barbados Royals lifts the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023 trophy after victory in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 Final between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 10, 2023 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) set a new record for viewership numbers in 2023. The total broadcast and digital viewership for the 2023 tournament reached 36.2 million for the expanded tournament which was held in Barbados and Trinidad.

The Massy WCPL had a 45 per cent rise in viewership in 2023, with a huge increase in the number of fans tuning in around the world for the second season of the event.

The seven-match tournament concluded with the Barbados Royals beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors to claim the title, with the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy being the most-watched match.

The tournament saw some amazing performances with New Zealand’s Sophie Devine finishing as the leading run scorer and breakout Indian star Shreyanka Patil claiming the most wickets. West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews was the player of the final with a brilliant 82 runs and two wickets as the Barbados Royals emerged victorious.

Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO, said: “We are delighted with the viewing figures in 2023 as global interest in the women’s game continues to grow. The second edition of the WCPL surpassed all expectations in terms of interest and the quality of cricket and we are already looking forward to the 2024 event which we are certain will be even more successful.”

CEO of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave said: “The growth in the interest and opportunities in women’s cricket in the Caribbean in recent years has been incredible and Cricket West Indies are very pleased with the impact WCPL has had on giving opportunities to our players to further develop their skills. To see the WCPL already showing such fantastic growth in year two is very pleasing and we are looking forward to seeing the tournament go from strength to strength in 2024 and beyond.”