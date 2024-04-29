Major disaster averted after student allegedly sets fire to mattress at PC dorm

The dorms at President’s College

A major disaster has been averted after a male student allegedly set fire to a mattress at the President’s College Dormitory located at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 05:00hrs today but prompt response from the house parent resulted in the blaze being quickly extinguished.

This publication understands that the level of destruction was at a minimum but there are reports of at least one student being injured.

The school’s principal, when contacted, declined to comment. Fire Chief (acting) Gregory Wickham confirmed the incident occurred, but only shared that investigations are ongoing.

This incident has occurred as the one-year anniversary for the deadly Mahdia Secondary School Dorm fire approaches. That fire, which had occurred on May 21, 2023, had claimed the lives of 20 children.

Some of the survivors from that tragedy were relocated to the PC Dorms.