Man wanted for stabbing wife to death arrested in Timehri

Days after stabbing his 24-year-old wife, Nikesha Sutton to death, the main suspect, Melroy LaRose for whom the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin was arrested on Wednesday evening in Timehri.

Upon his arrest, he was reportedly handed over to investigations in Division Three.

Sutton was stabbed to death by the suspect during an argument at their Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home on Monday last.

Police had reported that about 15:00h on the day in question, the LaRose arrived home under the influence of alcohol, and a heated argument erupted between him and his wife.

Reports are that the man then left, but returned at about 17:00h with two bottles of alcoholic beverages in his hands. Another argument ensued between them, which escalated into a scuffle.

At this time, the now-deceased woman’s sister intervened, but soon after the drunken man instructed his wife to pack her things and move out of the house.

Information received revealed that Sutton had placed some clothes in a bucket and was making her way through a track to her sister’s house nearby when the suspect picked up one of the beer bottles, broke it, and dealt her one stab to the neck. He then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect is expected to be charged shortly.