Local content loopholes closed, opportunities boosted for Guyanese

Deliberate action to close loopholes in Guyana’s local content framework has significantly reduced the practice of “rent-a-citizen” arrangements, paving the way for broader and more meaningful participation by Guyanese workers and businesses in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the handover ceremony for the Letters of Approval of Annual Local Content Plans at Duke Lodge in Guyana on Wednesday, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat said the government moved aggressively during the early years of implementation to protect the integrity of local content policies and ensure Guyanese benefit directly from the country’s petroleum development.

The minister said authorities encountered cases where individuals used their Guyanese status to create the appearance of local ownership while having limited actual involvement in businesses operating under local content provisions.

He said some arrangements gave the impression that Guyanese held majority ownership when, in reality, they had minimal participation.

“We really had to work hard and clamp down on that and send a strong message to those people who had intentions of doing it,” the minister stated.

According to him, enforcement measures and collaboration with industry stakeholders have resulted in what he described as the near elimination of those practices.

The government also moved to address the emergence of shell companies that attempted to gain access to opportunities without creating real local value.

The minister said the objective of the Local Content Act was never to encourage paper ownership or passive participation but to develop genuine capacity among Guyanese workers and businesses.

The minister also signalled that the government intends to advocate more strongly for equitable remuneration for Guyanese workers.

After years of training, certification and on-the-job experience, Minister Bharrat said many Guyanese now possess qualifications and experience comparable to expatriate workers.

“We believe that now is the right time to ensure that Guyanese employed with comparable qualifications, training, certification and experience can have comparable remuneration,” he stated.

Guyana currently has approximately 7,000 citizens directly employed in the oil and gas industry.

“The right way is the only way to go,” he said, adding that the success of local content depends on partnership, accountability and ensuring Guyanese remain active participants, not spectators, in their own economy. [DPI]