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Local News

Income tax threshold to reach $200,000 – Pres. Ali

17 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his commitment to raising the income tax threshold to $200,000 before the end of his current term. “The new base now is a new threshold, and we said that before the end of this term, that new base will be $200,000 upon which our workers would stand, $200,000 […]

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