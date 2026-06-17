Local News
Income tax threshold to reach $200,000 – Pres. Ali
17 June 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his commitment to raising the income tax threshold to $200,000 before the end of his current term. “The new base now is a new threshold, and we said that before the end of this term, that new base will be $200,000 upon which our workers would stand, $200,000 […]
Related News
15 June 2026
5 students at Lower Corentyne Secondary test positive for COVID-19
05 June 2026
Porter dies after canter crashes into bridge at Long Creek
05 June 2026
7-Y-O throat slit during home invasion at Zeelugt, great grandmother stabbed
12 June 2026