19-Y-O jailed for armed robbery, discharging gun

Isaiah Green, a 19-year-old construction worker of Linden, was charged with the offences of Robbery Under Arms, contrary to Section 222(c), and Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent, contrary to Section 55(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The Robbery Under Arms charge relates to an incident which occurred on Tuesday May 26, 2026, at a General Store located in Tabatinga, Central Rupununi, committed on a 27-year-old businessman.

The Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent charge relates to an incident which occurred on the same date at Bon Success, Lethem, Central Rupununi, involving Deputy Superintendent of Police and a Police Corporal, both attached to the Lethem Police Station.

Green was arrested on Tuesday October 13, 2026, and subsequently charged in connection with both offences.

The matters were heard before Her Worship Magistrate Nikkisha Logan at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court on Thursday October 15, 2026.

The charges were initially read to Green as indictable offences, for which he was not required to plead. However, following the application of the Administration of Justice Act (AJA), the charges were read to him and he pleaded guilty to both offences.

Green was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment for Robbery Under Arms and 27 months’ imprisonment for Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent.