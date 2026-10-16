Local News
US Frame Factory opens ECD warehouse to support affordable housing in Guyana
16 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
US Frame Factory on Wednesday commissioned its Cove and John, East Coast Demerara (ECD) warehouse, showcasing modern construction technology to support the construction of affordable homes for low-income households in Guyana. Housing Minister Collin Croal described housing as one of the most important pillars of national development, noting that the Government continues to prioritise access […]
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