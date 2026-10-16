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US Frame Factory opens ECD warehouse to support affordable housing in Guyana

16 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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US Frame Factory on Wednesday commissioned its Cove and John, East Coast Demerara (ECD) warehouse, showcasing modern construction technology to support the construction of affordable homes for low-income households in Guyana. Housing Minister Collin Croal described housing as one of the most important pillars of national development, noting that the Government continues to prioritise access […]

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