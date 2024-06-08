ICC T20 World Cup: Additional general admission tickets released for semi-finals, other matches

Additional General Admission tickets to the biggest games of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean have been released, with more options also available to fans for West Indies matches.

Hosts West Indies and USA have begun their campaigns with impressive victories, and there have been two thrilling super-over finishes as the 20 teams compete for a place in the Super 8.

The final release of General Admission tickets for matches in the West Indies has been made available across the event, including the two semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana on 26 and 27 June respectively, and the highly anticipated final on 29 June at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Tickets for all matches will be sold on a first come, first served basis at tickets.t20worldcup.com, and at all West Indies box offices.

Fans are encouraged to continue visiting the tournament’s ticketing website, tickets.t20worldcup.com, and box offices in West Indies host locations to see what matches tickets are available for.

A limited number of Party Stand tickets are now on sale for the final, as part of a ticket bundle with Super 8 matches in Barbados. To purchase a Party Stand ticket for the final, you will be required to purchase a Party Stand ticket for any one of the three Super 8 matches at Kensington Oval. Tickets are available at tickets.t20worldcup.com. Click on the “Buy Hospitality” tab on the Barbados page on the website.

The ICC has worked in collaboration with partners to coordinate the additional release of tickets to ensure as many fans as possible can be part of this historic event. Other matches now have more categories available, including fixtures at all West Indies and USA host locations.

Fawwaz Baksh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director said: