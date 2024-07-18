Sherwin Benjamin is new PNC General Secretary

See full statement from the People’s National Congress Reform:

The PNCR held its first Central Executive Committee meeting, following its successful 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress, on Wednesday, 17th July 2024.

Party Leader Aubrey C. Norton, under the authority granted him by the party’s constitution, announced the appointment of Mr Sherwin Christopher Benjamin as the party’s new General Secretary.

Mr. Benjamin brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the PNCR, having been involved in the party since 1997.

He has held various positions within the Guyana Youth and Students Movement (GYSM), including Group Chairman, Regional Vice Chairman for Region 6, National Executive Committee Member, and National Treasurer. Additionally, he currently serves as the Regional Representative to the PNCR’s Central Executive Committee for Region 4.

In his professional life, Mr. Benjamin is a lawyer admitted to the Fiji Bar in July 2015. He is a graduate of the GuySuCo Training Centre, New Amsterdam Technical Institute, Critchlow Labour College, Project Management Institute, University of Guyana, and the University of Fiji.

As the new General Secretary, Mr. Benjamin will play a key role in leading the PNCR’s efforts tos trengthen its organizational efficiency, readiness, and appeal as the party and country prepare for the upcoming regional and national elections. In addition, he will work closely with the party’s leadership and members to ensure that the organization remains true to its mission and vision.