Health Ministry probing death of 19-M-O at WDRH

The West Demerara Regional Hospital

SEE BELOW FOR A STATEMENT FROM THE HEALTH MINISTRY ON A THOROUGH INVESTIGATION THAT IS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY INTO DEATH OF 19-MONTH OLD BABY:

In accordance with the Laws of Guyana, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently conducting a thorough investigation by a multi-disciplinary team into the death of a 19-month-old baby boy at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

The baby died at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) on March 7, 2024.

Health Minister, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony and the Ministry of Health express our profound condolences to the family of the child and assure the family and the public that a full investigation will be conducted.

The record indicates that over a period of about 48 hours, the baby had visited several health institutions, including the Den Amstel Health Centre, the Leonora District Hospital, a private pharmacy, a private doctor’s office and the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

The MOH notes an article on the Newsroom website relating to concerns expressed by family members.

As part of the multi-disciplinary team’s investigation, in accordance with the law, a post-mortem will be conducted on Monday, March 11, 2024. Already, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Narine Singh has initiated a thorough investigation of this child’s death, starting with compiling reports from all the medical providers that were involved. This part of the investigation will be completed by the end of the day on Saturday, March 9. The CMO has also initiated a process to complete in-person interviews with the officers over the next twenty-four hours. In addition, the Maternal and Child Health Department is conducting its own investigation since it is reported that the child was also seen at a health centre. Both the CMO’s office and the MCH will also interview members of the family.

The MOH assures the family that a fair, independent and multi-disciplinary investigation will be conducted and a report will be submitted to the Minister shortly.