Guyana, UK discuss collaboration in agri sector

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha received a courtesy call from the newly appointed British High Commissioner to Guyana, His Excellency Joseph Fisher, on Monday, where they discussed areas of mutual interest and opportunities for collaboration to further advance Guyana’s agriculture sector.

During the engagement, Minister Mustapha outlined the Government of Guyana’s vision for transforming the agriculture sector through increased investment, the adoption of modern technologies, and the expansion of value-added production.

The discussions also focused on potential areas of cooperation between Guyana and the United Kingdom, including the facilitation of training programmes in agricultural technologies through United Kingdom-based institutions.

They also discussed opportunities to organise trade and investment missions that would connect United Kingdom investors with local farmers and stakeholders.

Minister Mustapha explained that Guyana has vast areas of arable land and significant potential for agricultural expansion and that partnerships between investors with access to capital and local farmers with access to land could play an important role in accelerating growth within the sector.