Guyana reaped over 20 million pounds of cassava for 2024

Guyana has reaped more than 20 million pounds of cassava in 2024 in line with its developmental trajectory to increase food productivity.

This announcement was made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an outreach in Bonasika Creek, Region Three, on Tuesday.

“We introduced a new variety that has moved the yield from 15 tonnes per hectare to 30 tonnes per hectare. And we did not only do that, we know when you have increased production, it can affect the price. We have worked to stabilise the price…and processing the cassava into Farine.

And now, we have the opportunity of taking that Farine into the Brazilian market. It is no longer about producing food. It is how we now translate production into storage, add transportation, create higher value, and access more markets,” the head of state added.

The venture will generate more income for many households, thereby improving their livelihoods.

To boost agriculture production in the Deep South in Region Nine, 500,000 more pounds of cassava, valued at some $20 million, were distributed to various communities there.

During a presidential outreach in March, farmers requested additional agricultural support for their cassava crops which suffered due to the wildfires caused by the dry season.

Moreover, a total of 20,000 pounds of cassava sticks were recently distributed to Region One farmers whose crops were destroyed by fire caused by El Niño.

Meanwhile, Bonasika residents were informed about future opportunities for women and youths in the agriculture sector.

“I want to see young people and women coming together as a group in this area. We are going to work with you on creating a highly integrated farm,” President Ali stated.

Since 2022, over 300 households received black giant chickens. This venture has helped the households to maximise their poultry output and become self-sufficient, while earning an income.

Free planting materials were also distributed to the community.

Over 1,000 rods of drainage have been cleared in the community enhancing drainage and irrigation (D&I) for many farmers.

The president was joined by the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, the Director General of the Ministry, Madanlall Ramraj, Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube, and other officials. [DPI]