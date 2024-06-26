11-Y-O from Bartica dies from dengue complications

An 11-year-old boy of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has died as a result of dengue complications, his family has confirmed.

Kushal Doobay had just written the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and was awaiting his results.

The child had fallen sick on Thursday last and on Satuday, as his symptoms worsened, his family took him to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

Doctors there immediately referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further tests, the child’s father Ajay Doobay related to this publication.

On Sunday, the child was admitted at the GPHC where he received medical attention until he died on Monday.

“Since he went in, they did not leave his side throughout the night into the morning, they were talking to each other trying to see the best, at least that is what I see,” the father expressed.

He said his son was being treated for dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness that has resulted in four deaths already for the year.

Kushal was a student of the St Anthony’s Primary School in Bartica.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has noted that over 390 individuals had been hospitalised this year so far with dengue complications. In fact, a total of 4,700 individuals were found to be positive for dengue for the year so far.

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people.

The Health Ministry is urging residents to take preventive measures seriously. These include eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed, using mosquito repellent, and ensuring homes are properly screened to prevent mosquito entry.

The Ministry has also emphasised that early detection and treatment are key in managing dengue. Persons who experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, or mild bleeding are advised to seek medical attention immediately.