GTI hosts “Jill of All Trades” exhibition

The Government Technical Institute (GTI) on Thursday hosted “Jill of All Trades” exhibition, at the GTI campus in Georgetown.

Hosted under the theme “Promoting Females in Technical Education”, this event celebrated the remarkable achievements and capabilities of women across a diverse array of technical and vocational disciplines.

The “Jill of All Trades” exhibition serves as a beacon of inspiration as it highlighted the invaluable contributions of women in traditionally male-dominated fields. Attendees, particularly students from various secondary schools across the coast, had the opportunity to witness firsthand the extraordinary talent, innovation, and expertise that women bring to industries such as engineering, information technology, automotive technology, culinary arts, fashion design, and construction.

Delivering the feature address, Assistant Chief Education Officer- Technical, Ms. Marcia Paddy-Andrews stated the Ministry of Education aims to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators by showcasing the multifaceted talents of women in technical and vocational fields. She added that the ‘Jill of All Trades’ exhibition is a testament of the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, equality, and excellence in education and the workforce.

The exhibition provided an immersive experience for students as it featured captivating live demonstrations and engaging discussions at various booths. Students had the opportunity to gain insights, exchange ideas, and network.