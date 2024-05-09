GPL finalising works to connect power ship to national grid

See statement from the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL)

We are making great progress!

GPL and Karpowership team have completed testing the engines, transformers, fuel, metering and telecommunication systems on the powership.

Our Engineers are currently finalizing testing of the protection relay devices to ensure there is communication between the ship and our Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. The SCADA system will monitor and control the power distribution network to ensure efficiency and system reliability.

Once completed today, the team will commence dispatching power from the powership to the grid. The power will be injected into the DBIS incrementally, beginning with Berbice and continuing through the various load centres in Demerara.

We will continue to provide updates as work progresses.