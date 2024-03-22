GDF refutes reported incident at Eteringbang

Full statement below:

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) wishes to address a recent article published in a local daily regarding an incident on an island in the Cuyuni River at Eteringbang.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at approximately 11:50hrs, during an administrative journey, ranks of the GDF and the Venezuelan Army had an encounter. The incident attracted the intervention of both the GDF and Venezuelan Commanders who arrived at the scene shortly thereafter. At no time during this interaction were our ranks dispossessed of items or returned items.

The matter was addressed amicably and ended with a shake-of-hands by both Commanders.

The Guyana Defence Force categorically refutes any inference that the photograph accompanying the news report, is related to the incident alluded to at Eteringbang. We urge the media to exercise diligence and accuracy in selecting visual content to avoid misrepresentation.

The GDF emphasizes the importance of accurate reporting, especially concerning matters of national security, and urges the media to verify information before dissemination to ensure authenticity and avoid unnecessary alarm or misinformation.

It is important to note also, that given the border case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), incidents on the border between Guyana and Venezuela and involving military ranks should be reported accurately to deescalate any potential for conflict.