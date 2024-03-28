GDF rank struck, killed by truck during annual walk

Dead: Deslyn Nicholson

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Sergeant was struck down and killed by a vehicle while participating in the Force’s annual walk.

Dead is Sergeant Deslyn Nicholson.

According to the GDF, Sergeant Nicholson was among a number of ranks participating in the Force’s 30-km annual walk, which commenced at approximately 17:50h on Wednesday. While in the vicinity of the Splashmins Fun Park on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, Nicholson and two others were struck by a truck, GAC 5915. Nicholson and the two other soldiers were rushed to the Diamond hospital complex by a GDF ambulance. She was, however, pronounced dead on arrival.

The GDF, in a statement, said, “The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force extend sincere condolences to the family of Sergeant Deslyn Nicholson.”