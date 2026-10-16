Local News
Letter: The hassle of acquiring a Schengen Visa
16 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Dear Editor, The matter of the application for, and, indeed, the necessity for a Schengen Visa for Guyanese to travel to anywhere in Europe has recently been raised by the President. A Schengen Visa is “an entry permit for non-EU nationals to make a short, temporary visit of up to 90 days in any 180-day […]
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