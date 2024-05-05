ECD man arrested after cops find ammo, toy gun

An East Coast Demerara man is now in police custody following the discovery of several pieces of ammunition along with a toy gun at his home.
The ammunition found
The discovery was made on Saturday between 16:30h and 17:00h, when a party of police led by an Assistant Superintendent conducted a search at the home of a 29-year-old mechanic located at Mon Repos Pasture, ECD.
During the search, the ranks found four suspected 12 gauge cartridges and a toy gun in a chest of drawers in a bedroom.
The 29-year-old man was cautioned and arrested. The ammunition was marked, sealed, and lodged at the police station.
He remains in custody.
Investigations are ongoing.