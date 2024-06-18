PM talks flood response with CDC

Prime Minister Mark Phillips today visited the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Headquarters to receive an update on the country flood response activities in light of the current La Nina season.

In discussions with management of the CDC, the Prime Minister was reminded that response and relief efforts are ongoing simultaneously across the country. Particularly, Regions 9 and and 10 continue to remain focal points as rains are predicted to continue over the coming days.

The Prime Minister also visited the multipurpose building that is being constructed at the CDC Headquarters. He was informed that the contractor is working feverishly to meet all deadlines.

Prime Minister Phillips vowed to provide any support that is necessary to ensure that residents are resilient during this rainy season and tasked the Commission to maintain the response effort.