Duo busted attempting to smuggle $64M worth of cocaine

An airline security personnel attached to Secure Innovations and Concept and a shift leader employed by the New Timehri Handling Service (NTHS) were arrested by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday while attempting to smuggle 156 pounds of cocaine through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 17:25h, Travis Sealey, 26, and Koby Bakker 20, were observed collecting four duffle bags over the CJIA’s fence from an unknown male.

A search of the said duffle bags led to the discovery of 64 brick-like parcels suspected to be cocaine.

Sealey and Bakker both of Timehri East Bank Demerara along with the suspected narcotic were escorted to CANU’s headquarters, where the narcotic tested positive for cocaine and weighed 71.2kg with an estimated street value of $64 million.

The narcotic was intended to be loaded on a British Airways Flight bound for St. Lucia with onward connection to the United Kingdom.

CANU stated that if the narcotic had reached its intended destination, the estimated street value would have been over £3,000,000 which is equivalent to approximately $679 million.