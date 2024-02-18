Children’s Mash Parade 2024 creates buzz in Georgetown

The streets of Georgetown were pulsating with youthful energy as the annual Children’s Mashramani Parade was held on Saturday. It saw children from across the 10 Administrative Regions, decked out in colourful costumes, igniting the city by dancing to the infectious beat of Soca music.

Accompanied by large trucks blaring the Soca music, children of the various administrative regions displayed their dancing talents by means of choreographed routines as they made known to onlookers how proud they were to be marching down the road in colourful costumes attributed to the cultures of Guyana.

The Parade commenced at Parade Ground, Georgetown, and the children took the traditional route as they made their way south along Middle Street, turned north onto Camp Street, then south onto Lamaha Street, before again turning north onto Albert Street, which led them to the final venue – the National Park.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand, who was at the forefront of all the bands leading the group of revellers, joined in on the action and was seen enjoying the vibrancy and electric atmosphere with the children. Here she was, savouring the moment with the students, bringing smiles to their faces.

“This is the culmination of weeks of competition, not only in Georgetown, but across the country, that encapsulates all the arts. This is the biggest we’ve ever seen!” she declared.

The happiness she felt at seeing the vast number of students participating was palpable as she underscored that this was the highest number of students she had ever seen participating in this activity, and she described the series of cultures exposed in the event.

Also present at the event was Education Officer Sherwin Blackman, who provided details of the entire planning of the Mashramani Parade 2024. He said Region Nine was pursuing the role of pacesetter at this year’s competition as they were mimicking the theme of “prosperity under the sun”.

Their team had many eyes transfixed on their glorious bright yellow costumes as they moved alongside a grand floater depiction of the sun.

And Blackman said, “Of course, Region 9 definitely sets the pace! Every year, our costume reflects a very bright and energetic feeling. A lot of energy is what we seem to get out of the display in this costuming here today [Saturday].”

The Children’s Mashramani event on Saturday has been a precursor of the greatness to take place at the Adult Mashramani Parade slated for Friday, February 23.