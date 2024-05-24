CDC receives US$100,000 in flood response equipment from China

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today received Flood Response Equipment from the People’s Republic of China, as part of an effort to increase countrywide resilience.

Two Argo Aurora 950 Huntmaster 8×8 Amphibious vehicles; four 14 feet aluminium boats; and four Mercury Outboard Engines were the donated items, at a total cost of US$100,000.

At a quaint handover ceremony at the CDC Headquarters in Thomas Lands, the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Madame Guo Haiyan; Prime Minister of Guyana Brig. (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; and representatives of Encore Power Inc., Farm Supplies Ltd., and SEBCO/Automotive Art briefed those in attendance about the capabilities of the products, and the significant positive impact they will have in disaster management.

The items were purchased from those local entities, who will also provide maintenance services when necessary.

Director General of the CDC, Col. (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, underscored the importance of quality resources to manage hazards and diminish vulnerabilities in the flood prone areas.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, emphasized on the long-standing relationship between the two nations and reflected on the aid that the Chinese Government delivered during the El Nino season. These resources will be deployed to various sectors across the country during times of flood and will be utilized by trained personnel.

The La Nina season has officially begun and consistent rainfall is expected throughout the duration. As a result, residents are urged to be cautious and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 at any time.