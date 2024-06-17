6-Y-O in critical state; police suspect gunshot injury

Police on the East Coast of Demerara are investigating an incident which resulted in suspected gunshot injuries to a six-year-old child at her Mon Repos, ECD, home sometime between 22:30 hours Saturday night and 05:30 hrs this morning.

Enquires disclosed that the six-year-old girl resides with her parents and her sister.

Investigations indicate that at around 22:30 hrs last night, the child’s mother put her to sleep in her bed. At about 05:30 hrs today, the woman said she woke up and went to use the washroom and heard her six-year-old daughter ‘groaning’.

She immediately made checks where she discovered the child’s head and clothing drenched in suspected blood.

The woman said she immediately alerted her husband and they rushed the child to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was examined by a doctor on duty and a CT scan was immediately done.

According to the police, the six-year-old girl was due to undergo surgery. Her condition is listed as critical.

Meanwhile, a team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters visited the child’s home, a flat wooden building, this morning after a police report was made.

On examining the room in which the child was in, detectives observed that a suspected gunshot entry was seen in the zinc, which appeared to have been projected inwards just in the vicinity of the victim’s bed. It was observed that reddish stains, suspected to be blood, were on the bed.

The police said no spent shell was seen in or around the dwelling house.

Nevertheless, the hands of the child’s father and mother were swabbed for gunshot residue.

According to the police, several persons were questioned but no one gave any relevant information and claimed they did not hear any sound (gunshot).