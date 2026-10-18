Calypso History Month Opens Today As Trinidad Prepares For Official State-Assisted Funeral For The Mighty Sparrow 

News Americas Now, NY, NY, Fri. Oct. 2, 2026: Calypso History Month begins today across Trinidad and Tobago – and for the first time in its history, the entire month will be observed in memory of one man: Dr. Slinger “The Mighty Sparrow” Francisco, the Calypso King of the World, who died in New York on September 27th at age 91.

Culture and Community Development Minister Michelle Benjamin made the announcement in the House of Representatives Thursday, confirming that under the Prime Minister’s direction, the government will give Sparrow an official state-assisted funeral, with a committee already working alongside the Francisco family on arrangements “fit for a legend.”

A date has not been set yet. The Ministry of Culture and Community Development, working with TUKO, will stage a national tribute, and books of condolence are opening at locations across the country, including the National Academy for the Performing Arts, the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, and the Shore Park Cultural Complex in Tobago.

“Dr Slinger Francisco O.R.T.T., the Mighty Sparrow, the Calypso King of the World. He was 91,” Benjamin told the House, calling his death the loss of “one of the greatest cultural figures this country has ever produced.” She extended condolences to his family and to the people of Grenada, where Sparrow was born in Grand Roy on July 9, 1935: “We grieve with you for a son we have shared for 90 years.”

FLASHBACK: The Mighty Sparrow performed enthusiastically at Massey Hall in 1976. (Photo by Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The timing gives Calypso History Month unusual weight this year. Benjamin pointed to a catalog built over roughly 70 years – more than 500 calypsos, over 70 albums, eight Calypso Monarch titles, eight Road March titles, and two Calypso King of Kings crowns – but said Sparrow’s real honor was always the people’s. “It was the way a Sparrow song could play, and the entire gathering would know the words,” she said. “He sang the truth when others kept quiet. He stood up to those in power, that he did, and he held up a mirror so ordinary people could see their own lives in his songs.”

His awards and honors included:

1987 — Honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) from the University of the West Indies

2013 — Lifetime Achievement Award, Trinidad & Tobago Government

2015 — Awarded Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE)

2019 — GlobalFEST Lifetime Artist Award

FLASHBACK – Trinidadian calypso singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Mighty Sparrow (aka Slinger Francisco), performing at the Trinidad Carnival, 17th February 1967. (Photo by Lichfield Archive via Getty Images).

The diaspora’s own tributes have been just as personal. Caribbean-American Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke of New York, whose Brooklyn and Queens district sits at the heart of the city’s Caribbean community, told the Caribbean Media Corporation that Sparrow’s talent “could not be confined to the nations of the Caribbean, but instead came to be beloved across the globe.” And in Brooklyn, Dr. Suzanne Straker Greenidge-Hewitt is mourning two losses barely a month apart: her father, Straker’s Records founder Granville “Straker” Leonard Straker – who released Sparrow’s 1970 “Live at The Blue Coronet in Brooklyn” album and called him “Birdie” – died August 27. Sparrow followed exactly one month later. “The timing of their passing feels especially poignant to us,” she told CMC.

As Calypso History Month unfolds across Trinidad and Tobago this October, it will do so under the memory of the artist most responsible for making the art form matter in the first place – and with a state funeral still to come.

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