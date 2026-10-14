Public Viewing For The Mighty Sparrow Opens Today Ahead of October 16th Funeral
By News Americas Now ET EDITOR
News Americas Now, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Tues. Oct. 13, 2026: Fans and well-wishers can begin paying their respects to calypso icon Slinger Francisco, “The Mighty Sparrow,” starting today, as public viewing opens at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, ahead of his state-assisted funeral and celebration of life on October 16th.
Today’s viewing at SAPA runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A second viewing day follows tomorrow, October 14th, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, also 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the request of the Francisco family, photos and videos will not be permitted at either location.
VIEWINGS
The viewings give the public its first opportunity to say goodbye to the calypso legend, who died last month at age 91, ahead of next week’s funeral proceedings. Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Culture and Community Development confirmed the funeral arrangements last Friday, setting October 16 as the date for the full Celebration of Life.
That day’s program begins with a 10 a.m. procession starting at Independence Square in Port of Spain, moving along Frederick Street, and concluding at NAPA for a tribute program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The procession unfolds in three stages – a National Farewell at Independence Square, a People’s and Cultural Farewell along Frederick Street, and a Ceremonial Farewell at NAPA – featuring steel orchestras, Moko Jumbies, traditional masquerade, and other cultural performers. The public will also be able to view the Celebration of Life at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.
Condolence books remain open through October 15th at ministry offices, NAPA, SAPA, the Shaw Park Complex in Tobago, municipal corporations nationwide, and Trinidad and Tobago’s diplomatic missions abroad. A virtual condolence book to The Mighty Sparrow is also available on the ministry’s website. The viewing and funeral arrangements are being coordinated by the government in partnership with the Francisco family.
Fans can leave a note on the Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Culture website HERE
SONGS
His many songs included:
Again
Ah Fraid Pussy Bite Me
And I Love Her So
Bendwood Dick
Bongo
Boogie Beat
Calypso Boogaloo
Calypso Twist
Can’t You See You’re Meant For Me
Carnival Woman
Carlton Peeping at Me
Chinese Love Affair
Congo Man
Corbeau Sheltering Rain
Country Girl
Dan Is the Man (In the Van)
Dead or Alive
Dear Sparrow
Doh Drop the Tempo
Don’t Go Joe
Dorothy
Dragon Dance
Drunk and Disorderly
Du Yemi, Du
English Diplomacy
Eve
Federation
Good Citizen
Gu Nu Gu
Gun Slingers
Harry & Mama
Harry in the Piggery
Hello People
How You Jamming So
Idi Amin
If
I Love You So
I Should Have Told You
Jack Palance
Jane
Jean and Dinah
Jean Marrabunta
Jemma on the Ferris Wheel
Jook For Jook
Kennedy & Khrushchev
King Kong
Let Me Try Again
Life Down in Hell
Lion and Donkey (Rematch)
Love African Style
Mad Bomber
Madam Dracula
Mae Mae (May May)
Mama Dis Is Mas
Mango Vert
Man Like to Feel
Margie
Maria
Mas in Caracas
Mas in Madison Square Gardens
Memories
Miss Mary
Miss Tourist
Miss Universe
Monica Dou Dou
More Cock
Mother’s Love
Mother-in-Law
Mr. Herbert
Mr. Walker
My Pussin’
My Way
New York Blackout
No Kind of Man at All
No Money No Love
No More Rocking and Rolling
No, Doctor, No (Situation in Trinidad)
Obeah Wedding
Only a Fool
Oriental Touch
Our Model Nation
Pan Man
Papa Rat
Pay as You Earn
Paye
Popularity Contest
Postcard to Sparrow
Rain-O-Rama
Rastamania
Reply to Melody
Robbery With V
Rope
Rose
Royal Jail
Russian Satellite
Sa Sa Yea
Sad Sweet Dreamer
Sailor Man
Saltfish
Same Time, Same Place
Sell the Pussy
Short Little Shorts
Simpson (The Funeral Agency Man)
Sixty Million French Men
Sixty Seven
Soca Man
Sparrow Come Back Home
Sparrow Dead
Sparrow Dread
Sparrow Versus Melody Picong
Sparrow Water de Garden
Stella
Steering Wheel
Stupid Married Man
Ten to One Is Murder
Teresa
The Hustle
The Old Man & the Donkey
The Pan Tuner
The Road
The Slave
Tobago Girl
Tribute to Spree Simon
Trinidad Carnival
Unhappy Me
Village Ram
Well Spoken Moppers
Whole Night We Jamming
Who She Go Cry For
Willie Dead
Wood in the Fire
You’re Mine
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