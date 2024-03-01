Body of Triumph man pulled from trench

The body of 42-year-old Dass of Lot 131 Agricultural Road Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was pulled from a trench in the village on Thursday.

Dass’ body was found floating in the trench by two boys who immediately raised an alarm.

According to reports received, at about 16:00h on the day in question, police ranks responded to a report of a body floating in a trench at Agricultural Road. The body was pulled and examined for marks of violence but none were seen.

Dass was known as an alcoholic and was last seen alive on Thursday at around 13:00h.

His sister told Inews that her brother lived alone and did not have a wife or any children.

The body taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.