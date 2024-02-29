Berbice man found guilty of ganja possession jailed, fined $3.5M

Forty-five-year-old Paul Lewis of No. 30 Village West Coast Berbice (WCB) was on Thursday jailed for two years and six months for having 3.954kg of ganja.

Lewis who was charged and remanded to prison back in 2023, appeared before Magistrate Peter Huge on Thursday at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court where he was found guilty of the offence.

In addition to the sentence, he was fined $3.5 million.

CANU has stated that on June 7, 2023, its officers conducted an operation at a residence in No. 30 Village West Coast Berbice. A subsequent search of the premises revealed 22 parcels of cannabis and the arrest of a male suspect.

Lewis of the said address was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters with the narcotics which when tested amounted to 41.79 Kgs. (about 92.13 lbs.), with a street value of approximately $12.5 million.