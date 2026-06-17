Local News
2,271 rice farmers verified for government support
17 June 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
A total of 2,271 rice farmers from Regions Five and Six have been verified to benefit from the Government’s recently announced rice farmer assistance programme. This follows a series of field visits and verification exercises conducted by rice cultivation verification committees to identify eligible farmers for the initiative. Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Wednesday […]
Related News
15 June 2026
Tiger Bay shade house project expansion awaits land - Mustapha
03 June 2026
Cocaine found in washroom leads to arrest of Enmore duo
08 June 2026
Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill: $100k fine, 3-year jail for officials who leak info from...
13 June 2026