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2,271 rice farmers verified for government support

17 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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A total of 2,271 rice farmers from Regions Five and Six have been verified to benefit from the Government’s recently announced rice farmer assistance programme. This follows a series of field visits and verification exercises conducted by rice cultivation verification committees to identify eligible farmers for the initiative. Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Wednesday […]

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