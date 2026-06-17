Guyana looking to tap into US expertise & technology for infrastructure projects

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, today received a visit from a high-level delegation from the United States to explore strategic partnerships and potential infrastructure investments in Guyana.

The meeting, held in the Minister’s boardroom, facilitated vital discussions regarding the integration of U.S. expertise and technology within the nation’s rapidly expanding public works sector.

The visiting delegation featured representatives from both the U.S. Embassy and leading industrial firms, including Atlantic Alumina LLC (ATALCO) and Advanced Manufacturing Growth Partners.

The discussions focused on the potential for alumina refinery operations in the Tarakulli, Berbice region, alongside broader exploration into glass, steel, and critical infrastructure development.

Minister Edghill welcomed the interest from the U.S. firms, emphasizing the Government of Guyana’s commitment to modernizing the national road network and enhancing logistical capabilities. The Minister provided the delegation with comprehensive insights into current and future infrastructure projects, highlighting how these developments align with the country’s national growth trajectory.

The visiting delegation included Senior Commercial Officer at the U.S. Embassy Bruce Ellsworth, Commercial Specialists Amanda Edmondson and Tocoma Alexis, President of Atlantic Alumina’s Jamaica operations John Habisreitinger, and Co-founder of Advanced Manufacturing Growth Partners Shirish Pareek.

These preliminary engagements underscore the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to foster international collaboration and attract foreign investment that supports sustainable, high-quality infrastructure for all Guyanese.