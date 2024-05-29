Update: 18-month-old dies in WCB accident

The deceased

A smash-up this afternoon between a car and a truck at Britannia, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), has resulted in the death of an 18-month-old baby.

He has been identified as Daniel Myers who was a passenger in the car being driven by his father at the time of the accident.

The child died at the Fort Wellington Hospital while receiving medical attention.

The mother, Monica Myers, received minor injuries and was treated at the same hospital and sent away.

Reports are that the family was returning from Bushlot Village to their Belmont, Mahaica home when the crash occurred.

The couple’s three-year-old son was also in the car at the time.

Investigations are ongoing.