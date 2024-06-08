Works on Kingston Goods Wharf progressing

Ongoing works on the Kingston Goods Wharf, Georgetown (Photo: DPI)

Infrastructural works at the Kingston Goods Wharf in Georgetown, are well underway, with 42 per cent of the construction now completed.

The project aims to elevate the Kingston landing facility to enhance the travel experience for commuters between regions and facilitate the MV MA Lisha, an Indian-made roll-on/roll-off ferry.

Kares Engineering Inc. is executing the project, valued at $1,056,452,458 (US $5M).

According to the Ministry of Public Works, significant progress has been made on the 21-month project, with 85 per cent of preliminary works and 60 per cent of earthworks completed.

Additionally, the construction of the wharf platform is 48 per cent complete, and 197 out of 362 piles have been successfully driven.

Tangible progress is also evident in the structural aspects, with 40 per cent of the capping beam casts and 45 per cent of the deck slab casts completed.

Major work was also done on erecting the passenger terminal building, which is now 65 per cent complete. This facility aims to provide enhanced convenience and comfort for travellers.

However, work on the storage bond, linkspan bridge, and the installation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems is still pending.

The ongoing infrastructural development at the Kingston Goods Wharf is part of the government’s commitment to modernise and improve connectivity across the country.

Similar infrastructural projects are underway at the Kumaka and Morawhanna stellings to enhance waterborne travel, economic trade, and the transportation of goods and services in a safer, more efficient, and comfortable manner. (DPI)