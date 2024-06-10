Woman electrocuted whilst trying to save family dog from exposed wire

Adele Adams

Adele Adams, a mother of one, was electrocuted on Sunday night whilst trying to save the family’s dog from an exposed wire.

The incident occurred at Adams’ residence at Singh Street, Sisters Village West Bank Demerara, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

This publication understands that Adams and her family were in their home when they heard the family dog howling in the yard.

When she went outside to investigate, the woman discovered that the dog had chewed up an electrical cord that was in the yard and the dog’s motionless body was near the exposed wire.

Adams reportedly attempted to remove her dog from near the exposed wire when she was electrocuted.

The woman was subsequently pronounced dead at a hospital.