World News
US Federal authorities responding to shooting at mosque in Columbus, Ohio
19 October 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
United States federal authorities are responding to a shooting at a mosque in Columbus, Ohio, according to the local office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives.
The agency said its agents were responding to the shooting. It posted the alert at 3:28pm local (19:28GMT).
“ATF Columbus Field Division Special Agents are responding to a reported shooting incident at a mosque in the 2200 block of Albert Ave. in Columbus, OH,” it said.
“Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.”
Further details were not immediately available.
More to come…
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