Update: Long Creek accident claims life of 5th victim

A fifth person has died in the fatal accident that occurred on Monday morning at Long Creek, Soesdyke Linden Highway.

The fifth victim has been identified as Pastor Clinton Patterson formerly of Pearl, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and Linden.

Pastor, Clinton Patterson

Police in a short statement on the accident said that the accident was reported at about 08:20h on Monday 13, 2024 to police in Regional Division 4’B’.

“Two motor vehicles proceeding in opposite directions were involved with at least five (5) persons pronounced dead. Four (4) other individuals who were traveling in those vehicles are currently hospitalised undergoing treatment.”

“A detailed release will be made available soonest,” Police said in a statement to the media