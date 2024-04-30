Trade Union movement provides platform to approach issues in pursuit of social justice – GPSU

See full statement from the Guyana Public Service Union:

May 1, 2024 marks an historic day in the history of the Trade Union Movement in Guyana and internationally. As is customary, Workers celebrate this day in unity by joining with their Trade Union Leaders in parades and rallies throughout the Ten Administrative Regions of Guyana. Time is spent reflecting on the struggles and achievements of our forefathers and to the forging of new relations to overcome the challenges ahead, while taking advantage of opportunities presented.

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) would be participating in the annual parade through the Streets of Georgetown and other regions of Guyana. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Galvanizing and Mobilizing for Workers’ Empowerment and an Equal Share of the Oil Wealth’.

As an Affiliate of the Public Services International, the GPSU endorses its statement that “Public Service Workers are the foundations of the struggle for peace, solidarity and democracy amidst escalating conflict and crises”.

The Trade Union Movement provides a common platform to approach common issues in pursuit of economic and social justice for the workers of Guyana and the movement worldwide in the advancement of their interests. There is growing poverty among the population, human rights violations, abuse of democratic institutions, erosion of the rule of law, Occupational safety and Health concerns and unconscionable and insensitive income inequality, among other serious concerns.

The Social and Economic Policies, including trade agreements must place the people, safety, health and jobs before profit, to ensure a just deal for a better life for all.

The GPSU maintains that the resources of a country therefore, must be used to benefit its people, and there must be equality in its disbursement. The GPSU also reiterates that workers that implement the policies of the government, and make them look good, must be paid a living wage.

The GPSU would be making a presentation on May 1, 2024 at the May Day After-Parade Rally at the Guyana Teachers Union Sports Hall, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. Dr. Gerald Forde, Economic and Project Officer of the GPSU Executive Council, would be our Presenter. The Executive Council of the GPSU fully endorses Dr. Forde statements on issues that perforates the Society in Guyana.