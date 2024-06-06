Sluice attendant crushed to death by counterweight

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an incident that resulted in the death of Leevorn Stanford McGarrel, also known as ‘Shortman’ or ‘Hacket’, a 54-year-old Sluice Attendant employed with MMA/ADA and a resident of High Dam, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred between Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at about 18:00 hrs, and Thursday, June 6, 2024, at about 06:40 hrs, at Farm/Woodlands, West Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

McGarrel’s son-in-law, Llavar Welch, told investigators that he and the now-deceased man worked at the same sluice to monitor the inflow and outflow of water in the canal and the Mahaica River. However, they worked separate shifts.

On June 5, 2024, at about 18:00 hrs, McGarrel went to work at Woodlands/Farm Sluice. On June 6, 2024, at about 06:40 hrs, Welch went to the sluice and discovered his father-in-law’s body under the sluice counterweight (3-ton boulder).

The body was examined, and ‘visible crush injuries’ were seen. The body was removed and escorted to the Mahaicony Hospital, where it was certified dead by a doctor.

Investigations continue.