Shincheonji Church of Jesus to Hold a Crusade of the Word Across the Continents: Announced in the Philippines

Chairman Man-hee Lee “My mission is to bear witness to what I saw and heard about the Revelation battlefield incident.”

In an indoor lecture hall in the Philippines, applause poured out in the spacious lecture hall where thousands of people were seated. A powerful voice from a confident lecturer are heard, and it is hard to believe that this speech is coming from someone with a small body over 90 years old. Speaking in expressions that are easy for even a child to understand, the scene heated up instantly with excitement. The person who inspired this energy was Lee Man-hee, Chairman of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony’s Chairman Lee Man-hee then presented a seminar entitled ‘Evidence of the Reality of Revelation Achievement’ at the ‘2024 Shincheonji Crusade of the Word held in the Philippines on April 20, 2024.

Chairperson Lee introduces himself like the prophets

Arriving on April 20th, Chairman Lee visited the Philippines. This is his 12th visit to the Philippines since his first visit in 2013.

On this day, Chairman Lee visited the Philippine International Convention Center as the first step of the ‘2024 Shincheonji Holy Word Crusade Asia Ⅰ’ by continent. The lectures will begin in Asia (Ⅰ), then visit Europe, Africa, America, and Oceania throughout the year, and end with the Crusade in Asia (Ⅱ). Shincheonji Church of Jesus organized this Crusade of the Word due to the explosive response and earnest requests from numerous pastors and believers around the world for the ‘Shincheonji Revelation Word Seminar.’

Standing on the podium of the lecture hall packed with over 4000 people, Chairman Lee first introduced himself and the reason he began his faith. His lecture gave the same impression that one would imagine the writers who recorded the Bible would give if they introduced their own era and genealogy before reading the content.

According to Chairman Lee’s introduction, he was born in Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do in 1931. Due to the effects of World War II, Korea fell under Japanese colonial rule, and as the Korean War continued, he experienced the tragedy of fratricide as a combat soldier on the front lines. It is said that he prayed to the God of heaven every evening, thankful that he survived a place where not even a single blade of grass could be spared, while he was bombarded by both friend and enemy.

Afterwards, under the guidance of the star (a great light), he made a blood promise to God and entered the path of faith. Afterwards, under the direction of a star he worshiped at the church of the 7 messengers, but after seeing the growth of corruption, he returned to his hometown and participated in the Saemaeul Movement for seven years.

After that, he met a spirit in heaven and began to believe again. Initially, worship was held on the mountain, and after hearing the revelation received by Chairman Lee, believers flocked to the current Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

“Jesus, let me testify to those who saw the battlefield of Revelation” Chairman Lee also revealed the direct reason for testifying to the revelation.

He explained, “The majority of Revelation chapters 1 to 22 are what Jesus showed and fed to one person,” and “This one person will tell the entire events up to chapter 22 and what he saw and heard.”

He then emphasized again that “one person saw Revelation chapters 1 to 22,” and added, “What Jesus prophesied has been fulfilled today, and when it was fulfilled, it was not Jesus who testified. “Jesus told the one who saw it to testify to the churches,” he explained, citing Revelation 22:16 and 8.

In Revelation 22:16, it is recorded that Jesus is sending ‘my messenger’ for the churches, and in verse 8, the person who saw and heard the events of the battlefield of Revelation is referred to as ‘I, John.’

Chairman Lee said, “There is a time when prophecy is made, and there is a time when it comes true. When it comes true, you have to see it and believe it, and that is why the prophecy was made in advance.”

Chairman Lee said, “I traveled around the world preaching the word with the thought, ‘I should tell everyone about all of this, but should I keep it to myself?’” and added, “I traveled around the world testifying 32 times to convey what I saw and heard.”

“You must confirm the facts and be sealed to enter heaven.”

In addition, Chairman Lee affirmed that this era is ‘the time when the Book of Revelation comes true.’

Chairman Lee said, “The world is in a deep sleep and does not know whether God’s book of Revelation is coming true or not,” and declared, “More than half of the Book of Revelation has been fulfilled.”

Chairman Lee said “I am conveying to you what I have seen, heard, touched, and what is reality. This is a different time where one cannot just say anything and simply say ‘Amen’. Truly, you need to know the times. This is an era in which promises have come true.” he said. Adding strength to his voice, he said, “In the Book of Revelation, a beast with 7 heads and 10 horns and 7 stars also appear. The purpose is to know that these people will actually appear,” he emphasized, “When God records the appearance of these people, it is so that we can see, hear, and believe when they appear today.”

Chairman Lee mentioned Revelation 22:18-19 and said several times that if you add to or subtract from the Book of Revelation, you will not be able to enter heaven. At the same time, he said, “You need to know everything. Even if you know everything, it is difficult to put it into practice, and if you do not know, you will lose hope,” he said, raising awareness about faith.

Chairman Lee also said that if you want heaven and eternal life, you must go to the ends of the world to find out whether it is a reality according to the Bible. He shared, saying, “Faith is not something you do for the sake of making money. It is not the time to believe in the spirit of the past. You need to confirm. You have to confirm it and believe it or not.”

He also emphasized again that one must master the Book of Revelation and receive a seal as if stamping a seal.

Chairman Lee asked, “Why would it be written in Revelation 22:18-19 that if you add or subtract from it, you will not be able to go to heaven and will be cursed?” and answered, “Because these words are fulfilled as if stamped with a seal.”

Chairman Lee emphasized that we must engrave the Word in our hearts and become a ‘walking Bible’ and a ‘walking body of the Word,’ and said that these people become those who are sealed for salvation in Chapter 7 of Revelation. Chairman Lee said, “There is no word of salvation except for the 144,00 who are sealed and the great multitude dressed in white.” He added, “Those who are not sealed become like lumps of dust and have nothing to do with anything. “Only those who are sealed can go to heaven,” he said. In addition, he confirmed this, saying, “Those who are sealed can live in heaven, eternal life, and family with God, but those who are not sealed have no relationship with God.”

Chairman Lee said to the locals, “I have a deep connection with the Philippines,” and “The Philippines was the first place I came and testified to after receiving the message. I felt happy in my heart, just like our country is one family.” He often said greetings such as “I have affection for the Philippines.

In fact, the Philippines has maintained a relationship with Chairman Lee for over ten years. Regardless of his faith, Chairman Lee visited the Philippines as a representative of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a private international organization, and mediated the first private peace agreement in Mindanao, which had been in conflict for over 40 years. Peace was established in the area thereafter and this news received worldwide attention.

Meanwhile, Shincheonji Church of Jesus held an online sermon even during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, when the borders of each country were blocked, shocking the world’s religious community. As exchange requests poured in from other denominations that had heard the revealed words of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, an MOU for word exchange was signed with 443 churches in Korea and 9,462 churches in 77 countries overseas. In particular, 1,382 churches in 38 overseas countries changed their signs to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony after the exchange of words.

