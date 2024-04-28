Region Three Business Chamber makes “impactful connections” at int’l conference in Brazil

The Region Three Chamber Delegation with Guyana’s Consulate General in Boa Vista, Brazil

See the below statement from the Region Three Chamber of Commerce and Industry on its recent attendance at the International Roraima-CARICOM Business Meeting held in the Brazilian border city of Boa Vista:

The Region Three Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (R3CCI) successfully participated in a strategic three-day international business conference held in Boa Vista, Brazil from April 27-29, 2024.

The Roraima-Caricom event, which also saw participation from regional counterparts including Barbados, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago, fostered vital cross-border relations and opportunities for growth.

Led by R3CCI Vice President, Ms. Bhabita Albert, the delegation engaged in in-depth round-table discussions with various country representatives. These discussions were tailored tofacilitate focused interaction and collaboration, highlighting sectors such as Agriculture,Construction, Distribution, and Services. This platform provided R3CCI members a uniqueopportunity to directly engage with international businesses and explore potential partnerships.

During the event, R3CCI members also had the privilege of attending the inaugural opening of the “International Hall of Tourism” at Garden Shopping. This included guided technical tours and other business-related activities, enhancing their understanding and connections within the international business community.

The impact of this international meeting is expected to resonate through the various sectors represented by R3CCI, as members who participated were those who responded to the Chamber’s March 2024 call to action for the region’s construction businesses to collaborate. This initiative is part of R3CCI’s ongoing efforts to empower local businesses by facilitating access to broader markets and international networks.