Reflect on the valiant efforts of those who made untold sacrifices – PPP/C

See full statement from the Peoples Progressive Party:

Our attainment of Independence resulted from sustained struggles during which selfless sacrifices were made. It was a moment of tremendous joy for all Guyanese.

On May 26th, 1966 our national flag, the Golden Arrowhead, was hoisted for the first time, heralding the birth of our beautiful nation. It brought freedom from the shackles of colonialism whilst an independent Guyana through self-governance emerged with hope and expectations abundant in its people.

During the 58 years since, our nation and its people were tested at various points, but on every occasion, despite the severity of what confronted us, our resilience and indomitable will to rise to those challenges and forge ahead, prevailed. It is demonstrative of our resoluteness as a people to work assiduously and to sustain our efforts to build a brighter future for all.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP), in taking this opportunity to extend warmest greetings to all Guyanese both at home and in the Diaspora, on the occasion of our nation’s 58th Independence Anniversary, would like to recognize and commend those invaluable efforts.

In observing another milestone in our independence, our Party urges reflection on the valiant efforts of those who made untold sacrifices during the struggles for self-rule. Those sacrifices must continue to be valued and remain a source of pride and patriotism.

We must also remain cognizant of our nation’s vast potential which, through prudent management, can create the brighter future we all desire. Let us continue to remain hopeful so that our challenges can be overcome.

Happy Independence to all Guyanese!