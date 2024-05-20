Pedestrian dies after being struck down by truck at Enmore

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division 4C are investigating a report of a fatal accident which occurred on Sunday May 19, 2024 at about 19:50 hours on Enmore Public Road East Coast Demerara involving motor lorry with registration number GTT 4579 driven by a 37-year-old of Agriculture Road East Coast Demerara and pedestrian Rooplall Haindarsan a 48-year-old of Lot 93 Logwood Enmore East Coast Demerara.

Inquires disclosed that motor lorry GTT 4579 was proceeding west along the southern side of Enmore Public Road East Coast Demerara at a normal rate of speed when it is alleged by the driver that the pedestrian ran across the road from north to south into the path of the motor lorry and a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the Pedestrian fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body, the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) was summoned and the pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition and escorted the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was seen and examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

The vehicle is lodged to be examined, and the driver is in custody.

Investigation in progress.