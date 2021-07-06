Parkland strengthens its Quebec retail network with the acquisition of Pétroles Crevier Inc.

CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2021: Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pétroles Crevier Inc. (“Crevier”) (a subsidiary of Crevier Group), which is a well-established retail and wholesale business based in Montreal, Canada. This is Parkland’s eighth acquisition announced year-to-date, each of which supports our growth strategy and moves us toward our ambition for $2 billion of run-rate Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2025.

“This acquisition extends our existing retail network in Quebec and expands our presence in key markets,” said Donna Sanker, President of Parkland Canada. “We believe we can add significant value by deploying our proven retail capabilities, proprietary Marche Express (ON the RUN) convenience and Ultramar forecourt brands, and JOURNIE™ Rewards loyalty program. We look forward to continuing to provide Crevier’s customers with essential products and exceptional service.”

Crevier’s operations extend across Quebec, serving customers through a portfolio of 36 company-owned retail locations and 138 retail dealer locations. In addition, Crevier’s large wholesale business and significant unbranded volume enhance our supply advantage and import optionality. This transaction is expected to add annual fuel and petroleum product volume of approximately 700 million litres, of which 70 percent is attributable to wholesale, and annual run-rate Adjusted EBITDA of approximately C$12 million, prior to additional growth and synergy upside.

75 percent of the transaction consideration will be funded out of existing credit facility capacity, and the remaining 25 percent with Parkland common shares issued from treasury. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to approval under the Competition Act (Canada) and other customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). When used in this news release the words “expect”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “continue”, “pursue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the successful completion of the acquisition of Crevier and the timing thereof; expected benefits of the acquisition, including potential organic growth, post-closing synergy opportunities, Parkland’s ability to add value to the acquired network through its Marche Express (ON the RUN) convenience and Ultramar forecourt brands, and JOURNIE™ Rewards loyalty program, the expected product volume and annual run-rate Adjusted EBITDA contributions resulting from the transaction and the anticipated funding of the acquisition.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, failure to complete this acquisition; failure to satisfy the conditions to closing of the acquisition, including approval under the Competition Act (Canada); failure to realize all or any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; general economic, market and business conditions; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in Parkland’s Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2021 and in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 dated March 4, 2021 and in the interim MD&A for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 dated May 3, 2021, each as filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca.

About Parkland

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embraced across our organization.