New GuySuCo CEO Paul Cheong meets with Cuban specialists

Newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Paul Cheong today met with specialists from Cuba at Blairmont Estate.

“GuySuCo is thrilled to welcome specialised talent on board to enhance our factory and field operations. This initiative is geared towards fortifying our capabilities and driving excellence as we propel GuySuCo forward,” the sugar company said in a brief statement.

Cheong also met the factory and field staff of Blairmont Estate today, for the first time.

“I am here this afternoon to tell you that I am part of the family and I want to see all of us do well,” he expressed.