Motorcyclist, 17, killed in Linden accident

Dead: Stephen Burnett

A teenage motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Saturday at Amelia’s Ward in Linden, Region 10.

Dead is 17-year-old Stephen Burnett of Lot 5946 Central Amelia’s Ward.

The accident occurred sometime around 14:00h at the intersection of Amelia’s Ward Public Road and Toucan Drive in Linden, involving motorcar #PAC 9289, driven by a 31-year-old female from Amelia’s Ward, and Burnett’s motorcycle, #CM 971.

Based on police reports, enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding West on the Southern drive lane on Amelia’s Ward public road. As the vehicle approached the intersection, the driver used her right indicator light to signal she was turning North into Toucan Drive.

While in the process of turning onto the said road, the teen motorcyclist, who was proceeding in the same direction without a safety helmet, overtook a line of vehicular traffic at a fast rate and collided with the right-side front door, and onto the front windshield of the car. The motorcyclist fell onto the road surface, where he received injuries on his body.

The teen was picked up in an unconscious state, while the driver of the motorcar (who is pregnant) also received injuries. They were both taken to Linden Hospital Complex, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced the motorcyclist dead on arrival.

The driver of the motor car was treated and admitted as a patient at the Linden Hospital Complex for injuries to her neck and about her body.

Further investigations are in progress.