MoA procures 100 Vessel Monitoring Devices for fisheries sector

The Agriculture Ministry through its Fisheries Department recently procured 100 Vessel Monitoring Devices (VMDs) as part of its monitoring strategy for artisanal fisheries in Guyana.

This intervention also seeks to improve security standards for fisherfolk while at sea.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha on Wednesday said that the Fisheries Sector continues to be of utmost importance to the government as it provides affordable proteins to Guyanese and contributes to the country’s overall export earnings.

Minister Mustapha and staff of the fisheries dept. displaying the devices

He also said that the safety of Guyanese fisherfolk is also important to the government and that investments are being made to ensure they are safe while at sea.

Vessel Monitoring Devices are known to play a pivotal role in ensuring sustainable fishing practices. By equipping Guyana’s artisanal vessels with these devices, the Fisheries Department will be able to monitor fishing activities in real time, with the hope of minimizing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Furthermore, this intervention will also safeguard Guyana’s marine ecosystems, preserve biodiversity, and sustain fish stocks for future generations.

The deployment of Vessel Monitoring Devices will enhance safety at sea for Guyanese Fisherfolk as they provide crucial data on vessel location, enabling prompt response in the case of an emergency. With the unpredictable nature of maritime environments, such measures are indispensable for protecting the lives of our fishermen and ensuring their safe return to shore.