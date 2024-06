The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A mining pit at Arakaka, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of a miner.

Dead is Timothy Fraser, also known as the “Mineral Boss,” who is a dredge owner.

While details regarding the incident are sketchy, this publication was told that the miner’s body has since been retrieved from the site.