Lethem Town Council receives 1st subvention disbursement for 2024

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud handing over the envelope with the cheque to the Mayor of Lethem, Indira Singh and other representatives

The development in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) will further be boosted as the Lethem Town Council collects its first disbursement of subvention for 2024 from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

The cheque was handed over by the Minister within the ministry, Anand Persaud on Sunday to the Mayor of the Town, Indira Singh.

The minister was in the region for the 58th Independence Anniversary and Flag Raising Ceremony.

The money provided by the government will go towards fast-tracking several projects including enhancing the Mayflower Children’s Park in Culvert City. It will also be used to cover the installation of street lights across the entire municipality and at the Tabatinga Community Ground.

It will also aid in the upgrading of the Wadapna Sports Ground fence. It will cover the supplies for the efficient operation of the town council.

These monies are a part of the government’s commitment to ensuring that the affairs of the regions are handled more strategically where every village can be accounted for and benefit from the country’s resources.

The other Local Democratic Organs (LDOs) across the country such as municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) will receive their cheques within the coming months.

The local government forms a main pillar of a strong democracy in the country as it oversees all six municipalities and 65 NDCs that work for the benefit of every resident within the villages.

To ensure that these LDOs are managed correctly, the municipalities and NDCs are given a sum of money depending on the population size of their catchment areas.

This year, the government has budgeted a sum of $1 billion that will be distributed adequately to the various LDOs to help in the development of their areas.

The administration will continue to work to ensure that all LDOs supported equally and sufficiently.